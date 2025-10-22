Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 839 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Corning Profile



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

