Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 815 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

