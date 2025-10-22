Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 1,278 Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 502,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,450,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 577,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE EAT opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,785 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

