PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

