Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,920,000 after buying an additional 315,290 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,772.6% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 549,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 519,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

