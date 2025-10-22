Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 57.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 289,254 shares of company stock worth $26,372,670 and have sold 65,000 shares worth $24,099,750. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $301.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.91 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.47.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

