Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

