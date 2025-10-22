Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,064 Intel Corporation $INTC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

