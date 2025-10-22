AxoGen (AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $56.8990 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 1.04. AxoGen has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14.

In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $265,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,755.53. This represents a 86.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,064 shares of company stock worth $615,964. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AxoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AxoGen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

