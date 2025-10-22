AxoGen (AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $56.8990 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 1.04. AxoGen has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14.
In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $265,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,755.53. This represents a 86.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,064 shares of company stock worth $615,964. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
