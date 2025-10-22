Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 403.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

