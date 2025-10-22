Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.