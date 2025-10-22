Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ESAB were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 706.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. ESAB Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

