Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

