Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

