Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
