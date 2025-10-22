Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $242.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.