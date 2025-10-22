Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LAMR opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

