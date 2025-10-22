First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Position in Visa Inc. $V

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $636.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.78 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.11.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.74.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
