Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,531 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Amcor by 839.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth $33,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2%

AMCR stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

