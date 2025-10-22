Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:V opened at $347.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.78 and a 12-month high of $375.51.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $412.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.74.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
