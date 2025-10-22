Stephens Inc. AR Sells 101 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,869,625. This represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,758.89 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,868.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,879.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,240.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,227.69.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

