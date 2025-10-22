Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Rises By 69.6%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,100 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.71. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of C$44.25 and a 52 week high of C$79.03.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

