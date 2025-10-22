Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Rises By 69.6%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,100 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 351.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.71. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of C$44.25 and a 52 week high of C$79.03.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.