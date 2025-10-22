Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 15.3% – Here’s Why

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 5,771,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 1,145,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

