Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
About Alsea
