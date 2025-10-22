Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.70 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 183.02 ($2.45). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.48), with a volume of 518,764 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impax Asset Management Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of £233.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

