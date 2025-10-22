Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 213,400 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,023,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,023,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 8.5%

OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

