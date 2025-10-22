Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 213,400 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,023,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,023,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 8.5%
OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
About Aftermath Silver
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.