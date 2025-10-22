Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 39.4%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £268,105.07 and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.15.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

