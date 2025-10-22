Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and traded as low as C$8.52. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$8.54, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

Income Financial Trust Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.43.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile

To generate additional returns above the dividend and interest income earned on the Portfolio, Income Financial writes covered calls on all or part of the securities held in the Portfolio. The net proceeds from this offering will be used by Income Financial to invest in a diversified portfolio (the Portfolio) consisting principally of common shares issued by corporations whose shares are included in The Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index (the TSE Financial Services Index), the Standard Poors Financials Index (the SP Financials Index) or the Standard Poors MidCap Financials Index (the SP MidCap Financials Index).

