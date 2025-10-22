Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 27.8% – Here’s Why

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) was down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,382,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,020% from the average daily volume of 391,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$95.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

