Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert Kauffman Sells 8,286 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Kauffman sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $92,803.20. Following the sale, the director owned 964,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,894.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.5%

HGTY stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,557,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hagerty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hagerty by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 451,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hagerty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hagerty in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hagerty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

