Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,780 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 780,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

