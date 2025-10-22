BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Stake Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 55,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

