Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $131.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

