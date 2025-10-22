Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

