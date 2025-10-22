Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 117,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

