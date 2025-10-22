Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys Shares of 77,355 Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5,681.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,611,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,796 shares during the period. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,274,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 733,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 204,665 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

