Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 14.6%

Shares of IFRA opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

