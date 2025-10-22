VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 280,033 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,111 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

