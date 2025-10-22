Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

