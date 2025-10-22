Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO James Burke Sells 21,367 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,437,071.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,230,861.80. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vistra Trading Down 4.1%

VST opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

