Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 926 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,545,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

