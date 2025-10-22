Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 6,295 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,084,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 159,026 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

