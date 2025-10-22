SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 802,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100,665 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,934,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

