Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE WM opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

