Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $28.78

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.7778.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. UBS Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,585 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,835.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 203,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,344.20. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Immunovant by 219.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,457,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 133.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 855,143 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,894,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 777,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $11,003,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 37.1% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,252,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,044,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

