Analysts Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $38.83

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.8333.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,354 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,304.91. The trade was a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

