Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $174.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

