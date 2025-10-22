Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

