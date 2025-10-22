Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

