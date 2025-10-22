DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.05 Million Stock Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.11% of Brady worth $36,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 196.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 63.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Brady by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $6,775,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,538 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $193,573.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 597,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,568,426.74. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,994. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.